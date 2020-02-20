Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 33,302 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $87,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $677,245,000 after acquiring an additional 107,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

