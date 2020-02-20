Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $310.92 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

