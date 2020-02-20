Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,130 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $39,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after acquiring an additional 702,516 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 539,986 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

