Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

SLB stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

