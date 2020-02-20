Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Grows Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,256 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

