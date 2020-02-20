Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $119.57 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 4.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.32% of Roper Technologies worth $119,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 697,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $387.97 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $310.91 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

