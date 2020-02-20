Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Linde by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $222.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day moving average is $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $166.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

