Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $24.61 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,392 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.69% of BlackBerry worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 9,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.80. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

