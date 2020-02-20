Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $37.41 Million Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $37,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMS opened at $50.92 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.