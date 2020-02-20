Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE KMI opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

