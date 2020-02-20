Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,524.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1,048.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,451.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,304.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

