Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 163.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 9.4% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 106,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 150,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average is $117.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

