Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 10,543 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

FedEx stock opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 767.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average is $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.