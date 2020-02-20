Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 112,250 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,559,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,250 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 141,525 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Monroe III bought 221,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $86,426.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,464,383 shares of company stock worth $2,309,908 over the last 90 days.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

