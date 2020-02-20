Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 2,750 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

NYSE WMT opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75. The company has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

