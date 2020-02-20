Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 30,975 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,975 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

