Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 53,507 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 290,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,507 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

