Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 965 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $59,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

NYSE:SHW opened at $589.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.82. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

