Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,428,904. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

