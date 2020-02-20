Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $323.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

