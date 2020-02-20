Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,557 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 268.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,191,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,843,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,877,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

