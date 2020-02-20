Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 298 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,847,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

