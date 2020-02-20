Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 181.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,178,038 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $491,701,000 after purchasing an additional 233,034 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,326,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $353,937,000 after purchasing an additional 471,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,735,049 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $277,060,000 after purchasing an additional 362,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

