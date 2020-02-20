Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $392.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.28. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $349.71 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.