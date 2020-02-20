Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,483,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 425,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.38. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.