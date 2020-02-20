Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,142 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,594,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,987,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Bunge by 876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 184,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 166,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bunge by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 133,617 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Bunge by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after buying an additional 130,523 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

In related news, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

