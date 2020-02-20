Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 2,293 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3,017.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $162,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 818,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,922,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,666,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

