Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 606 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $156.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $121.14 and a 12-month high of $156.55.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

