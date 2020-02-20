Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after purchasing an additional 456,926 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after purchasing an additional 665,034 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 829,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,833,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

LPT opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPT. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

