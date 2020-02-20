Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.17. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

