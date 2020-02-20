Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

