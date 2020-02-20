Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 301.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $7,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000.

FTLS opened at $44.31 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

