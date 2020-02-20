Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $261,000 Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,197,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,860,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $260.88 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $177.77 and a 52-week high of $261.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.54.

iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

