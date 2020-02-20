Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 786.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Barclays by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 346,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 442,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

BCS opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3214 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

