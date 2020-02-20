Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of MCHP opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

