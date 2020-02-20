Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New $168,000 Investment in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in New Relic by 905.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 428.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock worth $3,404,110. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.45. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

