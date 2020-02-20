Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

CBRL stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $180.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.02.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

