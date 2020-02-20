Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE LVS opened at $69.10 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.