Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $126.56 on Thursday. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,613 shares of company stock worth $29,021,835. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.