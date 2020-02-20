Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

