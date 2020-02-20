Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 13,954 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,230 shares during the period.

Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

About Pimco Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

