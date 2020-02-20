Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.