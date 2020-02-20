Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 32.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.