Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,637 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 1,364.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Magna International during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 34.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGA. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.42.

MGA stock opened at $51.99 on Thursday. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

