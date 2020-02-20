Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $49.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

