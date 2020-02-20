Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 848 iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,213,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 240,929 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,985.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000.

Shares of BATS:HEFA opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

