Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after buying an additional 208,144 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after buying an additional 2,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after buying an additional 916,194 shares in the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

