Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG opened at $56.86 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,186 shares of company stock worth $23,162,088. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.