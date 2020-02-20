Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,941,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,529,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,684 in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.35.

DHI stock opened at $61.88 on Thursday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

