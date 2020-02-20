Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after buying an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 468,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 233.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 346,542 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $6,755,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

